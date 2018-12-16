New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3 in Wellington live score and updates

Opener Tom Latham’s unbeaten century put New Zealand in charge of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Wellington on Sunday, as the Black Caps raced past the tourists’ first-innings total and looked to build an imposing lead.

Latham was 121 not out at stumps on day two with New Zealand cruising at 311 for two in reply to Sri Lanka’s modest 282.

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 21:29 IST