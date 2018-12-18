New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 5 in Wellington Live Score and Updates

Live Updates: Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews compiled centuries and batted throughout the fourth day in an unbeaten 246-run partnership as Sri Lanka reduced the deficit against New Zealand in the first test on Tuesday. Mendis finished the day 116 not out, Mathews was 117 not out, and Sri Lanka was 259-3, having erased all but 37 runs of a 296-run deficit. Sri Lanka’s first-innings total was 282, and New Zealand made 578 in reply.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 22:01 IST