New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 4 in Christchurch Live Score and Updates

Live Updates: Centuries from Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls put New Zealand in line for a defining victory over Sri Lanka Friday in the second Test with a 659-run second innings lead and the tourists losing early wickets in their record chase. New Zealand, who led by 74 on the first innings, declared their second innings on day three in Christchurch at 585 for four with Latham scoring 176 to go with his unbeaten 264 in the drawn first Test. Sri Lanka at stumps were 24 for two with Dinesh Chandimal on 14 and Kusal Menis on six.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 23:40 IST