New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Williamson and Co. start as favourites against Asia Cup winners

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022 live score: Kane Williamson-led New Zealand are hoping to strengthen their bid for the semi-finals as the high-flying Black Caps are up against Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka in match No.27 (Super 12 Group 1) of the ICC World T20 2022 on Saturday. With Australia's notorious weather expected to play a pivotal role in the Super 12 stage of the showpiece event, New Zealand and Sri Lanka are all set to battle for crucial two points at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Williamson-led New Zealand had announced their arrival by hammering World Cup hosts Australia in their Super 12 opener at the SCG. Sri Lanka on the other hand suffered a 7-wicket defeat at hands of defending world champions Australia in Perth. Tipped as the outright favourites in the upcoming encounter, New Zealand can take a 5-point lead at the top with a win over the Islanders in Sydney.