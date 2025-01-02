New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 3rd T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25 to start at 05:45 AM
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25. Match will start on 02 Jan 2025 at 05:45 AM
Venue : Saxton Oval, Nelson
New Zealand squad -
Bevon Jacobs, Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Rachin Ravindra, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry
Sri Lanka squad -
Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara...Read More
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: New Zealand (Unchanged Playing XI) - Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (WK), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Scores: Sri Lanka Playing XI
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (In for Kamindu Mendis), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamindu Wickramasinghe (In for Matheesha Pathirana), Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara.
Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Details
3rd T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25 between New Zealand and Sri Lanka to be held at Saxton Oval, Nelson at 05:45 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.