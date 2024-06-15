Explore
Friday, June 14, 2024
New Delhi 32oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad liteA Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon
HT Premium ArticlesExpertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon
Quickreads SegmentNews brief in summary format
epaper-icon
HT E-paperAccess digital news experience
subc-pop
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi320C
Friday, June 14, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: Match 32 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 06:00 AM

    June 15, 2024 5:10 AM IST
    New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 32 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start at 06:00 AM
    New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score, Match 32 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
    New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score, Match 32 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

    New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 32 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 15 Jun 2024 at 06:00 AM
    Venue : Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba

    New Zealand squad -
    Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
    Uganda squad -
    Robinson Obuya, Roger Mukasa, Ronak Patel, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Fred Achelam, Simon Ssesazi, Bilal Hassan, Brian Masaba, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Juma Miyagi    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 15, 2024 5:10 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 32 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

    New Zealand vs Uganda Match Details
    Match 32 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between New Zealand and Uganda to be held at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket New Zealand vs Uganda Live Score: Match 32 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 06:00 AM
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes