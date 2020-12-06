e-paper
Home / Cricket / New Zealand vs West Indies: Daryl Mitchell fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

New Zealand vs West Indies: Daryl Mitchell fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Mitchell was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC code, which relates to “use of an audible obscenity during an international match”.

cricket Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 15:41 IST
Photo of New Zealand cricketer Daryl Mitchell
Photo of New Zealand cricketer Daryl Mitchell(Twitter)
         

New Zealand cricketer Daryl Mitchell has been fined 15% of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct in the recently concluded Test against West Indies. The 29-year-old was spotted using an audible obscenity during the game.

As per the statement issued by the International Cricket Council, Mitchell was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC code, which relates to “use of an audible obscenity during an international match”. He has also been slapped one demerit point to his disciplinary record.

The incident happened on Saturday when Mitchell used inappropriate language as Jason Holder was running between the wickets and in close proximity to him, during the the 62nd over

Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction which was ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. Mitchell pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney, Wayne Knights and TV umpire Christopher Brown.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of a fine of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Calculation of demerit points:

* When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.

* Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player

* Demerit Points to remain on a Player or Player Support Personnel’s disciplinary record for a period of twenty-four (24) months from their imposition following which they will be expunged.

