India Open, Syed Modi International cancelled due to Covid-19

India Open and Syed Modi International cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic in Badminton World Federation’s revised calendar, news agency PTI reported.

cricket Updated: Aug 27, 2020 17:13 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 08: A match official places a new shuttlecock on a racket during day two of YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships at Birmingham Barclaycard Arena on March 8, 2017 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 08: A match official places a new shuttlecock on a racket during day two of YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships at Birmingham Barclaycard Arena on March 8, 2017 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
         

The India Open Super 500 and the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournaments were on Thursday cancelled by the Badminton World Federation in its adjusted international calendar to salvage a season thrown haywire by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The India Open, which was originally scheduled in March, was to be held from December 8 to 13 in New Delhi and Syed Modi was slated for November 17 to 22 in Lucknow in the previosuly revised calendar.

“The Badminton World Federation (BWF) will implement an adjusted tournament calendar for the HSBC BWF World Tour in 2020,” the world body said in a statement.

“The TOTAL BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2020 in Aarhus, Denmark will remain part of the international tournament calendar and will proceed on the planned dates of 3-11 October 2020.

“All remaining HSBC BWF World Tour tournaments on the calendar will no longer take place at the dates and locations originally listed.”The badminton season has been on hold after the All England Championship in March.

