'Next season, no bowling for you': MS Dhoni sets clear-cut expectations from Maheesh Theekshana ahead of IPL 2024

Maheesh Theekshana has emerged as a consistent performer for Sri Lanka in recent years, catching the eye of cricket fans when he debuted for the national team in 2021. However, it was his acquisition by MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the auction a year later that truly propelled him into the spotlight. MS Dhoni talks to Maheesh Theekshana during IPL 2023(AP)

Although Theekshana's entry into the Chennai Super Kings squad in the 2022 mega auction didn't attract much attention initially, his subsequent performances proved to be a revelation. Despite changes in captaincy in the Super Kings that impacted the side's performances in the 2022 edition, Theekshana showcased his talent with the ball, claiming 12 wickets in nine matches during his debut season while maintaining an impressive economy rate (7.46).

In the following 2023 season, Theekshana made valuable contributions yet again, picking up 11 wickets as the Super Kings clinched their fifth IPL title. However, despite his prowess as a bowler, Theekshana faced criticism for his fielding performances, particularly on social media platforms. The Sri Lankan spinner drew flak from fans for his misfields and dropped catches, and in an interaction with Hindustan Times on the sidelines of the International League T20 (ILT20), Theekshana recalled a rather unusual meeting with MS Dhoni after the season where they discussed the concern.

“Right after the finals, Matheesha (Pathirana) and I had to leave. We had a party after the final, and when we were about to leave, we met MS (Dhoni) to say goodbye. He hugged me and said, ‘Next time, no bowling for you. Only batting and fielding’," Theekshana recalled as he chuckled.

“Last year, I wasn’t pretty good in the field. I dropped 4-5 catches, and I take responsibility for that. Still, they had confidence in me. They didn’t drop me. It is easy to play with him because of that. He knows people can make mistakes, and he gives them chances to improve. That’s the good part about him.”

Dhoni was also the first captain to use Theekshana as a bowler for death overs in T20s. Remarkably, in his debut season, the Sri Lankan off-spinner was even tasked with bowling during the final overs of the Powerplay, widely regarded as the most challenging period for the bowling team.

“He had confidence in me to do that. It just happened straightaway. Even in the last year, I bowled in the death overs because he had that confidence. And that’s because he will take responsibility for it. Of course, as a bowler, I also have a responsibility, but he assumes accountability for his decisions,” says the Sri Lankan.

“It’s a confidence booster. It’s good for me to play under him. It’s a great opportunity for me. All the players who play under him know how good he is with the tactics."

‘Not difficult’ to play franchise leagues

Amid the ongoing debates over the future of international cricket – and particularly Test cricket – Theekshana believes it is, on the contrary, an easy thing for a cricketer to plan their cricketing calendar. The Sri Lanka star believes that franchise cricket provides an opportunity for the players to grow and stated that the international cricket calendar allows him, as well as his Sri Lankan teammates, to take time out to play in the T20 leagues.

“As a cricketer, I don’t think it’s difficult. Franchise leagues are a very good opportunity for every player in the world. If he’s available, he can play. It’s good for a player financially and cricket-wise. You are playing against all the international level players. Cricket Sri Lanka sends us the international calendar, and if we have time to play in the leagues, we do that,” said Theekshana.

The Sri Lankan spinner is currently representing the Sharjah Warriors at the ILT20.

'Didn't have balance'

Theekshana was a member of the Sri Lankan squad that struggled during the ODI World Cup in India last year. Despite playing in 8 matches, he only managed to secure six wickets, falling short of his own expectations. Sri Lanka also encountered setbacks due to injuries, with key spinner Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out before the tournament. Additionally, captain Dasun Shanaka and Matheesha Pathirana were forced to withdraw from the World Cup mid-way due to injuries.

“We didn’t have the balance in the squad. We didn’t bat well throughout the tournament; when we did, we didn’t bowl well. We didn’t perform collectively. That’s what we lacked," Theekshana stated. Despite the setback, the off-spinner has high hopes for this year's T20 World Cup, scheduled in the USA and the West Indies in June.

“The performances are improving. We have good bowlers and experienced players. There’s a good mix of youngsters and seniors in the squad. So, we have a good chance at the T20 World Cup," says the Sri Lanka star.