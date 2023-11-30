Nigeria vs Namibia Live Score: Match 21 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023 to start at 06:00 PM

Nigeria vs Namibia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 21 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023. Match will start on 30 Nov 2023 at 06:00 PM

Venue : Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek



Nigeria squad -

Akhere Isesele, Daniel Ajekun, Sesan Adedeji, Isaac Okpe, Prosper Useni, ...Read More Ridwan Abdulkareem, Ademola Onikoyi, Ashmit Shreshta, Sulaimon Runsewe, Chiemelie Udekwe, Isaac Danladi, Joshua Asia, Peter Aho, Sylvester Okpe, Taiwo Mohammed

Namibia squad -

Malan Kruger, Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Nikolaas Davin, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Shaun Fouche, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Zane Green, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Tangeni Lungameni

Nigeria vs Namibia Live Score, Match 21 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023