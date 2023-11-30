close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Nigeria vs Namibia Live Score: Match 21 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023 to start at 06:00 PM
Live

Nigeria vs Namibia Live Score: Match 21 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023 to start at 06:00 PM

Nov 30, 2023 04:59 PM IST
OPEN APP

Nigeria vs Namibia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 21 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023. Match will start at 06:00 PM

Nigeria vs Namibia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 21 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023. Match will start on 30 Nov 2023 at 06:00 PM
Venue : Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Nigeria squad -
Akhere Isesele, Daniel Ajekun, Sesan Adedeji, Isaac Okpe, Prosper Useni, ...Read More Ridwan Abdulkareem, Ademola Onikoyi, Ashmit Shreshta, Sulaimon Runsewe, Chiemelie Udekwe, Isaac Danladi, Joshua Asia, Peter Aho, Sylvester Okpe, Taiwo Mohammed
Namibia squad -
Malan Kruger, Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Nikolaas Davin, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Shaun Fouche, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Zane Green, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Tangeni Lungameni

Nigeria vs Namibia Live Score, Match 21 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023
Nigeria vs Namibia Live Score, Match 21 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 30, 2023 04:59 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 21 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023

    Nigeria vs Namibia Match Details
    Match 21 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023 between Nigeria and Namibia to be held at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek at 06:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Nigeria Namibia ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out