Nitish Kumar Reddy faces legal trouble, case filed against him for unpaid dues of INR 5 crore: Reports

Team India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has found himself in legal trouble days after being ruled out of the England series due to injury. Bengaluru-based talent management firm Square The One has filed a legal case against Nitish, alleging non-payment of dues of over INR 5 crore, reported by India Today. The matter is currently under judicial consideration and is scheduled to be heard in the Delhi High Court on July 28, 2025 as M/s Square The One Pvt. Ltd. Through Its Director Sh. Shiv Dhawan Vs. Nitish Kumar Reddy. Nitish Kumar Reddy has been sued for unpaid dues of INR 5 crore(AP)

Another report on News18 CricketNext, Shiv Dhawan acknowledged the information already circulating publicly but declined to offer any further comment on the matter. Meanwhile, the petition has been filed under Section 11(6) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, with the talent agency accusing Nitish Reddy of breaching the management agreement and failing to clear outstanding payments. The cricketer reportedly ended a three-year association with the agency last year during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While he was previously a regular face in their social media promotions, his absence since December has been noted.

Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of last two Tests vs England

Meanwhile, Nitish has been ruled out of the final two Tests against England after sustaining an injury to his left knee. The setback comes after the bowling all-rounder featured in two of the first three matches of the series. According to an official BCCI statement, Reddy had to return home to begin his rehabilitation process.

Nitish sat out in the series opener in Leeds and earned a spot in the final XI during the second and third Tests. He did not make much of an impact in Birmingham, with tallies of just two runs and six wicketless overs as India cruised to a 336-run victory with consummate ease.

However, he scythed vital top-order wickets at the Lord's Test. He removed England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in the same over in the first innings, and then dismissed Crawley again in the second. With the bat, he made contributions of 30 and 13 as India fell short at the 'Home of Cricket' with a heartbreaking 22-run defeat. He was replaced by Shardul Thakur in the XI for the Manchester Test.