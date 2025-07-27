Ponting blames Gill, Gambhir for putting 'internal pressure' on Sai Sudharsan: 'That's why I was really surprised'

Legendary Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has come in support of Sai Sudharsan after the young batter registered a duck in the second innings of the Manchester Test. After an incredible IPL season, Sudharsan made his Test debut in the first Test against England, but 0 and 30 made him sit out in the next two Tests. He was called back in the XI in Manchester after Karun Nair failed to cement his place at number. Sai Sudharsan registered a golden duck in the second innings of Manchester Test.(PTI)

Making a return to the side for the fourth Test, Sudharsan delivered a composed knock under pressure, scoring 61 off 151 balls. He became the first Indian No. 3 to register a fifty outside Asia since early 2022, helping steady the innings after a shaky start on the opening day. However, in the second innings, he was dismissed on a golden duck, putting India in a tricky position after England piled up a mammoth 669 on the scoreboard.

Ponting put the blame for Sudharsan's failure in the second innings on skipper Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir for putting internal pressure on the left-hander by dropping him after the Headingley Test.

"It just creates internal pressure, the pressure a youngster doesn't need or someone coming in doesn't need looking over their shoulders on if they will get another opportunity. That's why I was really surprised that they made the call on Sudarshan for the first Test and then went away from him and then went straight back to him," Ponting told Sky Sports.

“No doubt Sudarshan is going to be good enough”

The Aussie legend backed Sudharsan’s talent but emphasised that young players like him thrive with consistent support and reassurance from the captain and team management.

"For a young bloke, you want that bit of reassurance from your captain and your coaches - We are picking you now and we are going to give you a decent run at it and see how you go. I've got no doubt that Sudarshan is going to be good enough," he added.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul held firm through the afternoon session, guiding India to 174/2 at stumps, even as England kept probing. The duo, among India's top performers this series, grew increasingly assured as the day progressed. Gill remained unbeaten on 78, while Rahul was on 87 heading into Day 5.