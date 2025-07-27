Nasser Hussain's stern warning to England bowlers after KL Rahul, Shubman Gill's fight: ‘They’re not going to give you…’

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has asserted that India are still alive in the series despite trailing by 137 runs at the close of Day 4 in the Manchester Test. After England posted a mammoth 669 in the first innings, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan for ducks without scoring any runs on the scoreboard. Despite losing the two batters early, India managed to bounce back with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill taking the onus on themselves and putting up an unbeaten 174-run stand to keep them alive in the match. Rahul (87 not out) and Shubman (78 not out) showcased determination and composure, keeping England at bay and reviving hopes of a draw in the contest. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill shared an unbeaten 174-run stand on Day 4 of Manchester Test.(AFP)

Hussain praised the resilience shown by the two Indian batters, noting that their fightback keeps India firmly in the series, proving they're not going down without a battle.

“Still plenty of time, and you have to work hard for Test match victories. And you’re playing against India. India are still in this series. They’re not gonna roll over. When England went out there, they would’ve absolutely expected India. Indian batters when they walked off last night, their bowlers were dead on their feet. I didn’t think that Indian bowling attack could come back with much venom today," Hussain said on Sky Sports.

Gill and Rahul survived to return for the afternoon session and steadied the ship as India ended the day on 174-2, despite England continuing to create chances.

The top scorers in this series settled in as the day wore on and piled on the runs, without being overly troubled. Gill will resume on Sunday unbeaten on 78, with Rahul 13 from his century.

“India are still in this series”

Hussain cautioned England’s bowlers ahead of Day 5, stating they'll need to toil hard for the remaining eight wickets. He emphasised that the Indian batters won’t give in easily and will make England earn every dismissal as they aim to salvage a draw.

“But one thing I know about India batters, for as long as I’ve known the game of cricket, they love batting. They’re not gonna give you their wicket, you gonna have to work very hard. England are gonna have to work very hard for every one of these next 8 wickets because India are still in this series,” he added.