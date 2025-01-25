Nitish Kumar Reddy gives fresh injury scare to India, Shivam Dube to join squad ahead of 3rd T20I in Rajkot: Report

All-rounder Shivam Dube, who was a part of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team for the match against Jammu and Kashmir, has been added to India's squad for the ongoing five-match T20I series against England. The left-handed batter will join the team in Rajkot, the venue for the third T20I. India'a Shivam Dube bowls a delivery during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024(AP)

As per the Indian Express, Dube has been called up as Nitish Kumar Reddy is yet to recover from an injury he picked up earlier. For the uninitiated, Nitish Kumar Reddy was a part of the playing XI for the first T20I between India and England in Kolkata.

Nitish Kumar Reddy did not bowl a single over and did not come out to bat. However, he took two catches.

Shivam Dube recently played for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy tie against Jammu and Kashmir. However, he had a disappointing outing, recording ducks in both the innings. Mumbai suffered a damaging defeat against Jammu and Kashmir.

The all-rounder was originally not picked in the squad for the T20I series against England as selectors opted to go with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Hardik Pandya.

Dube has recovered from his back injury, which ruled him out from the initial phase of the Ranji Trophy. He made his comeback into the Mumbai lineup for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which Mumbai eventually won under Shreyas Iyer's leadership.

Dube was part of India's T20 World Cup squad

Shivam Dube was a part of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2024. He scored 133 runs with the bat in the tournament, including a valuable 27-run knock in the final against South Africa.

His last T20I appearance was in July 2024, as he played the match against Sri Lanka.

Returning to the ongoing series between India and England, the hosts won the first T20I by seven wickets. Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy were the major stars as India won the contest quite comprehensively.

India and England will take on each other in the 2nd T20I on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.