Nitish Rana can't wait to play with Mitchell Starc after Delhi Capitals homecoming for IPL 2026: 'Opportunity came late'

Better late than never. Nitish Rana's homecoming is finally here, with the left-handed batter all set to represent the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026 edition. The Rajasthan Royals traded the 32-year-old to Delhi for INR 4.20 crore ahead of the player auction, and hence, for the first time in his IPL career, Rana will be representing his home team. Hailing from Delhi, the batter was in remarkable form last year, smashing runs for fun in the Delhi Premier League (DPL), and would now look to carry the momentum forward. Nitish Rana opens up about playing for the Delhi Capitals (Nitish Rana - Instagram)

Rana is quite experienced in the IPL, having represented the Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royals. His best years came at KKR, where he played from 2018 to 2024. He even led the franchise in 2023 during Shreyas Iyer's absence and was part of the title-winning squad in 2024.

The batter also spent two seasons away from Delhi in domestic cricket, representing Uttar Pradesh, before returning to the side for the 2025–26 season. And now, Rana is all set to put his best foot forward in the upcoming 19th edition of the IPL.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 schedule: List of DC fixtures with match dates and venues “I am very excited because it has always been my dream to play for the IPL for Delhi. Because I have played for Delhi since childhood. And this opportunity came late, but hopefully it will come in a good way. And I will be able to do well and help DC win the title,” Rana told the Hindustan Times.

“Obviously, in the last two years, I had played for UP for domestic cricket. Now, I have returned home for both sides, domestic and even IPL. So, I am very excited. Plus, I have a family here. So, that is also a very good moment for me. Because staying with family, playing for Delhi, all that. When I started playing cricket, I thought about it. Now, it is coming true. So, I am very excited for it,” he added.

In the 2025 DPL, Rana finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 393 runs in 11 matches. However, his most important contribution came at a crucial stage, when he helped his team, West Delhi Lions, win the competition.

Rana said he has no option but to carry his form into the IPL, as he wants to make the most of the opportunity. “I don't have any other option. As a professional cricketer, I play cricket only for these reasons. And that should be my bread and butter. And I am working hard for that. And my job is to focus on the process. And if the process is right, the result will definitely come in my favour.”

To put experience into use Rana is one of the most experienced batters in the IPL, having played 118 matches and scored 2,853 runs at an average of 27.97 and a strike rate of 136.77. The batter shared the dressing room with Australia pacer Mitchell Starc during the 2024 season at KKR, and the two will now reunite in the Delhi Capitals dressing room.

“Those who don't know Mitchell Starc, they think he is very aggressive. And that’s the only way he bowls. But he is a very kind-hearted guy. Because I have shared the dressing room with him. And he is very soft-spoken. And he is a very good guy. So, I am very excited to play with him.”

The last few years have seen the dynamics of T20 cricket change, with batters looking to take the game on from the very first ball. The concept of an anchor is slowly fading away. However, Rana does not believe in this notion, saying the situation will always dictate the approach and that one cannot walk in with preconceived ideas.

“It depends on the player. It depends on your preparation. It depends on what kind of preparation you have done. What kind of situations have you batted in? It comes with experience and time. You can't explain it to anyone. It doesn't come with words. You have to put yourself in that situation again and again. You have to lose 10 times and win 5 times. Only then will you understand. I think that is very much in our group. Because KL Rahul is such an experienced player. Even Axar, even Kuldeep. Me, Karun Nair. These 5-6 people who are from the Indian core,” said Rana.

“And who have been playing cricket for many years. I think that will help the youngsters a lot. This group will help the young group a lot. Overall, it is a very balanced side,” he concluded.

The IPL 2026 edition will get underway on March 28 and the Delhi Capitals will play their opening game on April 1 against Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana.