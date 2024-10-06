Nitish Reddy set for Hardik Pandya audition; India unleash Mayank Yadav in 1st T20I vs Bangladesh

Young pacer Mayank Yadav and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy got the golden opportunities to make their India debut in the first T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior. The duo impressed many during IPL 2024 and grabbed the selectors' attention as India started their transition phase in the shortest format after winning the T20 World Cup in Barbados. Mayank Yadav and Nitish Reddy received their debut caps ahead of first T20I against Bangladesh.(BCCI Image)

Mayank, who grabbed the limelight in the last IPL for his rapid pace, received his debut cap from former spinner Murali Karthik. The LSG paceman had a sensational start to IPL with his Player of the Match performance on debut. His ability to bowl 145 kmph at regular intervals made him an instant favourite amongst the fans and critics. However, his season was hampered by a back injury as he only managed to play four matches and claimed seven wickets.

On the other end, Nitish grabbed everyone's attention with his all-around ability while playing for SRH, who finished as runner-up in IPL 2024. The Andhra youngster made his presence left in a start-studded SRH line-up with his explosive batting. The right-handed batter grabbed the limelight in the group stage match against Rajasthan Royals, where he scored a 42-ball 76 – a knock embellished with eight sixes, while he finished the season with 303 runs. Reddy was also asked to roll his arms on a regular basis and bowled around 13 overs in the tournament – picking three wickets. The over-reliance on Hardik Pandya as a fast-bowling all-rounder has hurt India in the past, but with Nitish, they have a chance to groom him as the ideal backup option for him. He received his debut cap from former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel.

Suryakumar Yadav elects to bowl

Meanwhile, skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first in India's first T20I at home after becoming World Champions. The hosts decided to put Harshit Rana, Tilak Verma, Ravi Bishnoi and Jitesh Sharma on the bench for the series opener.

“We'll look to bowl first. Looks humid, don't think the wicket will change later on. Always a great feeling coming back home and playing in home conditions. We are really excited for that. There's a lot of talent involved in the group. The energy is great and most importantly, the guys are keen to learn. That's a great thing. (On the stadium) Looks beautiful, the crowd here looks lovely, very excited to play here. Guys who are missing out are Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana and Jitesh,” Surya said at the toss.