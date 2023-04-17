Home / Cricket / No Ben Stokes, no problem but what about MS Dhoni? CSK's Dream11 Prediction vs RCB in IPL 2023

No Ben Stokes, no problem but what about MS Dhoni? CSK's Dream11 Prediction vs RCB in IPL 2023

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Apr 17, 2023 10:57 AM IST

MS Dhoni's CSK will meet Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2023 on Monday.

Ravaged by injuries, four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will hope MS Dhoni returns to match fitness for their mouthwatering clash against Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. Faf du Plessis and Co. will host the Yellow Briagde in match No.24 of the IPL 2023 at the famous M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) at the same venue in their previous IPL 2023 fixture on Saturday.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni with teammates during the IPL 2023 match (PTI)
Already in the twilight phase of his legendary career, Dhoni's IPL 2023 campaign has been hampered by a knee injury that he picked up during CSK's previous match against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The 41-year-old appeared to struggle while running between the wickets during CSK's match against the 2008 champions. The talismanic leader of the Yellow Brigade is nursing a knee injury although he is expected to marshal his troops in the upcoming match against the Bangalore heavyweights.

ALSO READ: Watch: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan hijack Zaheer Khan’s interview, snatch him away during wild celebrations post MI’s win

Often dubbed as the greatest finisher in the history of IPL, Dhoni has been batting at the number eight position for the four-time winners this season. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikward and Devon Conway are in a rich vein of form while veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane has somewhat cemented his place in the absence of all-rounder Ben Stokes. Superstars Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja will hope to deliver the goods with the willow in CSK's upcoming match against RCB. The visitors are expected to miss the services of Deepak Chahar, Sisanda Magala, Simarjeet Singh and Stokes in their away game against Bangalore.

Magala is expected to remain on the sidelines for at least two weeks while England Test skipper Stokes is yet to regain full fitness. South Africa's Dwaine Pretorius has an outside chance of making it to the playing XI of the Chennai Super Kings. Matheesha Pathirana, who has recovered from COVID-19, was rested for CSK's away match against RR on Wednesday.

CSK's Dream11 Prediction vs RCB in IPL 2023

Top order: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane.

Middle-order and all-rounders: Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk).

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana/Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande.

Impact Player

With two wins and two defeats, Dhonis' CSK are placed sixth on the IPL 2023 points table. A fit-again Pathirana is expected to replace an injured Magala in the CSK playing XI on matchday 24 of the cash-rich league. If the visitors are bowling first, Dhoni and Co. can name Akash Singh in their lineup and senior batter Rayudu will then become the Impact Player.

