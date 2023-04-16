Watch: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan hijack Zaheer Khan’s interview, snatch him away during wild celebrations post MI’s win

Mumbai Indians on Saturday extended their winning record against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in their first meeting in IPL 2023 as Venkatesh Iyer's record century went in vain. It was also a special win for Mumbai, who had paid a heartwarming tribute to the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team as they donned the jersey from the franchise's winning campaign in the inaugural WPL season amid 19000 young girls who were present at the iconic ground. Hence, MI had broken into maniac celebration after the match, during which Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan had hijacked Zaheer Khan's interview and took him into their celebratory parade. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan hijack Zaheer Khan’s interview during MI's wild celebrations

After the six-wicket win at home, their second consecutive victory in IPL 2023, the entire Mumbai Indians unit, including the players, coaching staff and owners had taken a victory lap around the Wankhede Stadium, waving at the crowd and soaking in all the applause.

Former India cricketer Zaheer, who was previously part of the MI coaching unit, along with Parthiv Patel, a former player of the franchise, were both on the sidelines, in conversation with Jio Cinema, assessing Mumbai's win against KKR. As the group of MI players passed from behind them, Rohit and Ishan ran in, hijacked the interview and took Zaheer with them as part of the celebrations. Parthiv too taken as the presenter stood in sheer laughter talking to the camera alone. They both however joined a minute later.

There were a few positives for Mumbai Indians in their win. The biggest being Suryakumar Yadav, who had led MI on Sunday in place of Rohit, bounced back to form with his impressive knock of 43 off 25. And ahead in the chase of 186, Ishan had laid the perfect platform with his 25-ball 58.

"We had a chat in the dugout, we just had to carry the momentum from the previous game and the boys put on a show. I would have loved to finish the game but very happy with how things went. In the afternoon, I thought the wicket was a bit dry but the way the guys batted, it settled down in the evening. At Wankhede, 180-190 is quite chaseable and Ishan took us off to a great start," Suryakumar said after the win.

