How Arjun Tendulkar fared in IPL debut as MI beat KKR; Virender Sehwag, Sreesanth give their rating

It was a special evening for Mumbai Indians fans on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side paid a heartwarming tribute by donning the jersey the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had worn during their triumphant run in the inaugural WPL season in the presence of 19000 young girls at the Wankhede Stadium. The other reason was their son of their beloved hero Sachin Tendulkar had made his long awaited IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in the match against KKR. After a winning start to Arjun Tendulkar's IPL career, former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Sreesanth gave their rating in his performance. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar during the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders(IndianPremierLeague twitter)

Arjun was handed the new ball on Sunday where Suryakumar Yadav led the MI side instead of regular captain Rohit Sharma. He had opened the attack for Mumbai and had bowled the third over in the hosts' six-wicket win against Kolkata.

He made a terrific start in the powerplay, conceding only five runs in the first over where he ball to move both sides. When he returned for his second over, he was up against a new batter at the crease, Venkatesh Iyer, who started to build the base for his record ton in that very over. After Arjun troubled the left-hander by taking the ball away from him, Iyer charge down the track on the final two deliveries, hitting a four through cover and then went for a six over long-off.

Arjun conceded 13 runs in two overs and did wasn't called back later to complete his quota. He also did not get the opportunity to bat as MI won with six wickets in hand.

Veteran India speedster and Sachin's 2011 World Cup teammate, Sreesanth, was full of praise for Arjun's bowling with the new ball.

“I was the happiest person when I saw him on the ground. It’s so good to see a legend’s son and it isn’t easy for a player from a legendary family, but he came out with flying colours,” Sreesanth told Star Sports. And I feel he played exceptionally well for his first game. I would have loved to see him get a wicket and go about things. But I am very confident that having a father like Sachin Paaji will help him come good."

Sehwag, in conversation with Cricbuzz at the end of KKR's innings, had said: "He was brilliant on his debut". The former India opener also wanted to see Arjun hit a six as a winning run for MI, but perhaps that is reserved for another day.

