‘No better sight than seeing Robin Smith take on fast bowlers’: England greats remember one of their finest

English cricket went into mourning following the death of Robin Smith, the former England batter revered for his courage against the world’s quickest bowlers and celebrated for one of the most destructive square cuts the game has ever seen. Smith, 62, died unexpectedly at his home in South Perth, Australia, on Tuesday (December 2, 2025), prompting an outpouring of grief from former teammates, opponents and admirers. FILE - Former England batter Robin Smith(AP)

Smith played 62 Tests between 1988 and 1996, scoring 4,236 runs at an average of 43.67, with nine centuries. A specialist against pace, he built a reputation as one of cricket’s bravest and most technically astute players of fast bowling. Three of his hundreds came against the mighty West Indies attack, whose hostility often seemed to bring out the best in him. His signature front-foot square cut, struck fiercely and fearlessly, became one of the most recognisable strokes of his era.

His ODI record also delivered one of England’s most famous limited-overs innings — a brutal, unbeaten 167 against Australia at Edgbaston in 1993, which remained England’s highest ODI score for 23 years. Though his vulnerability against top-class spin was sometimes held against him, particularly with the rise of Shane Warne, Smith remained a fan favourite and one of England’s most respected competitors.

The news of his passing drew immediate and emotional tributes from former England captains and teammates. Nasser Hussain remembered Smith as much for his humanity as for his courage at the crease.

“Fond memories, to be honest,” Hussain said on Sky Sports. “Outstanding player of all types of bowling but especially fast bowling — there was no better sight than watching Judge Robin Smith take on an opposition fast bowler. He had no fear in him at all… England fans loved him. But my greatest memory was Judge the person, he was just such a lovely man. When I first got on an England tour in 1989, he was one of the legends I looked up to, and I got on so well with him. Such a nice man.”

Mike Atherton reflected on Smith’s toughness, recalling the grim determination that defined his character both on and off the field.

“I remember the Test match at Old Trafford in 1995 when he got his cheek broken by Ian Bishop,” Atherton said. “He was swaying out of the way and got one on the cheek that broke his cheekbone, but he was waiting at the top of the stairs because wickets were falling and he wouldn’t go to hospital until the game had been won. He was the kind of guy that gave everything for the team — a lovely guy, wonderful player.”

Former England pacer Alex Tudor, who once bowled to Smith in domestic cricket, paid his own light-hearted tribute to the man whose square cut became legend. “Very sad news… one of my favourite England players to watch,” Tudor wrote. “Not so much fun when he unleashed that world-famous square cut on me — a thing of beauty. I think I would bowl it short and wide on purpose just to see it.”

Kevin Pietersen, who forged a relationship with Smith long after their playing days, expressed his heartbreak at the news. “Heartbreaking to hear about the tragic loss of Robin Smith! Always have the fondest memories of The Judge! My heart goes out to his entire family and friendship group.”

Former wicketkeeper Jack Russell echoed the sentiment, calling Smith “one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet,” adding, “Hard as nails… played quick bowling as well as anyone. Had the hardest square cut in the business.”

Born in Durban in 1963, Smith grew up in a cricketing environment, training in a custom-built backyard net where greats like Barry Richards and Mike Procter often joined him. Those early foundations, along with Hampshire’s faith in him, shaped a career that saw him become one of England’s most beloved batters of the late 1980s and 1990s. His Test debut in 1988, a century stand alongside fellow South African-born Allan Lamb against West Indies, came at the height of fast-bowling dominance — a challenge he embraced throughout his career.

Smith’s life after cricket included well-documented struggles with alcoholism, addressed candidly in his 2019 autobiography The Judge: More Than Just a Game. Yet he remained connected to the sport, attending the Ashes opener in Perth just last week and spending time with England Lions players at Andrew Flintoff’s invitation.