Robin Smith, England cricket great, dies 'unexpectedly at his South Perth apartment'; Darren Lehmann heartbroken

Legendary England batter Robin Smith has died aged 62. The development was confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday evening. According to the official statement, the right-handed batter “died unexpectedly” in his South Perth apartment on December 1. It is worth mentioning that Smith was a part of England's squad that reached the final of the 1992 World Cup. He represented the team from 1988 to 1996, playing 62 Tests, and scoring 4236 runs with nine centuries at an average of 43.67. He also played 71 ODIs for England, scoring 2419 runs at an average of a tad above 39. Legendary England batter Robin Smith has died aged 62. (Credit - Hampshire county)

Throughout his career, Smith was known as one of the best players against fast bowling, and the opposition used to fear his cut shot.

“It is with the deepest and most profound sense of sadness and loss that we must announce the passing of Robin Arnold Smith, beloved father of Harrison and Margaux and cherished brother of Christopher. Robin died unexpectedly at his South Perth apartment on Monday, 1st December. The cause of his death is at present unknown,” Smith's family stated in an official statement, shared by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

He was widely known as ‘The Judge’. Smith was born in South Africa in 1963, and in his cricketing career, he excelled for both England and Hampshire. Ever since his retirement, Smith battled against alcohol and mental health.

“Since his retirement from the game in 2004, his battles with alcohol and mental health have been well documented, but these should not form the basis of speculation about the cause of death, which will be determined at postmortem investigation,” Smith's family said.

“This is an immensely difficult period for us all whilst we try to come to terms with our bereavement, and we would therefore much appreciate consideration for our privacy by media and cricket followers alike,” the statement added.

Lehmann reacts

Former Australia batter and coach Darren Lehmann also reacted to this sad news, sharing heartbroken emojis on X (formerly Twitter).

Smith had recently interacted with the England Lions squad during their tour match at Lilac Hil in Perth following an invitation from coach Andrew Flintoff.

The batter had moved to England to play for Hampshire in 1983. He retired from the county circuit aged 40 after scoring 18,984 runs.

At the time of his retirement, Hampshire Chair Rod Bransgrove had described Smith as “the most influential player in the history of Hampshire cricket”.

"Robin Smith was a player who stood toe to toe with some of the quickest bowlers in the world, meeting spells of hostile fast bowling with a defiant smile and an incredible resilience. He did so in a way that gave England fans enormous pride and no shortage of entertainment,” ECB Chair Richard Thompson said.