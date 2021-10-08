'No chance but to bat. The numbers are pretty scary': Rohit reacts to herculean task as Chawla debuts for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have a humongous task ahead of them but they would be happy to go past the first checkout, which was to win the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the penultimate league match of IPL 2021. MI captain Rohit Sharma opted to bat and acknowledged the heavy odds stacking against the two-time defending champions and five-time IPL title winners.

"We are going to bat first, no choice. The numbers are pretty scary, but we are going to give it all. Let's hope we can come out and do what we love to do. It's important to enjoy the game as well. It's been an on and off season for us. This is a great opportunity for us to do something that's never been done before," Rohit said at the toss.

Rohit weighed in on the struggles of MI's campaign this season, pointing out that their batsmen have had it tough, especially in the second half. Mumbai Indians had won four matches out of the first season (in India), but began the UAE leg with three defeats on the bounce, which forced them to play catch-up.

Remember, had MI lost the toss, they would have been automatically eliminated, but now that they are bating first, MI must win the match by at least 171 runs of more to dethrone KKR from the fourth position.

"Our batters haven't come collectively and performed as a team in the UAE leg. But these guys have done exceedingly well for respective teams. Just can happen. Two changes. Getting Krunal back and Piyush Chawla makes his debut," said Rohit.