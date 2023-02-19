Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / No comeback for Jasprit Bumrah as BCCI announces India squad for 3rd and 4th Test matches vs Australia

No comeback for Jasprit Bumrah as BCCI announces India squad for 3rd and 4th Test matches vs Australia

cricket
Published on Feb 19, 2023 05:28 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India's squad for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 on Sunday.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma greets teammates Cheteshwar Pujara and Srikar Bharat after the end of the 2nd test cricket match between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

After Rohit Sharma and Co. hammered Pat Cummins' Australia inside the first three days of the 2nd Test match at Delhi, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India's squad for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 on Sunday. Senior pacer Jaydev Unadkat has returned to the Indian red-ball side after missing the 2nd Test against Australia.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was doubtful for the Test series against Australia, has not been named in the Indian squad for the third and fourth matches of the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The apex cricket board of India has also announced India's One Day International (ODI) squad for the bilateral series against Australia. With Bumrah still recovering from his back injury, the BCCI has named an unchanged India squad for the 3rd and 4th Tests against Australia.

ALSO READ: KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja return to India ODI squad for Australia series; Jaydev Unadkat back after close to 10 years

Earlier, the All-India Senior Selection Committee in consultation with the Indian team management had decided to release Unadkat from India’s squad for the 2nd Test match against Australia. Meanwhile, Unadkat joined the Saurashtra camp for the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer had completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in order to join the Indian squad for the 2nd Test at Delhi.

India’s squad for 3rd and 4th Test vs Australia:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, S Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, R Jadeja, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
india vs australia
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP