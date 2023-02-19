No comeback for Jasprit Bumrah as BCCI announces India squad for 3rd and 4th Test matches vs Australia

After Rohit Sharma and Co. hammered Pat Cummins' Australia inside the first three days of the 2nd Test match at Delhi, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India's squad for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 on Sunday. Senior pacer Jaydev Unadkat has returned to the Indian red-ball side after missing the 2nd Test against Australia.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was doubtful for the Test series against Australia, has not been named in the Indian squad for the third and fourth matches of the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The apex cricket board of India has also announced India's One Day International (ODI) squad for the bilateral series against Australia. With Bumrah still recovering from his back injury, the BCCI has named an unchanged India squad for the 3rd and 4th Tests against Australia.

ALSO READ: KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja return to India ODI squad for Australia series; Jaydev Unadkat back after close to 10 years

Earlier, the All-India Senior Selection Committee in consultation with the Indian team management had decided to release Unadkat from India’s squad for the 2nd Test match against Australia. Meanwhile, Unadkat joined the Saurashtra camp for the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer had completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in order to join the Indian squad for the 2nd Test at Delhi.

India’s squad for 3rd and 4th Test vs Australia:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, S Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, R Jadeja, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

