'No denying it whatsoever': Smith strongly disagrees with 3rd umpire's call after Virat Kohli survives first-ball duck

The first day of the fifth Test between India and Australia witnessed a dramatic moment involving Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, which left fans on the edge of their seats. Kohli, on the very first ball he faced, survived a scare and was handed a luck reprieve in Sydney. Steve Smith reacts to Virat Kohli's catch being dismissed as not out(X)

Scott Boland bowled a short of a good length delivery, pitching it around off stump. Kohli, attempting to push at the ball, got a thick outside edge that flew toward second slip, where Steve Smith, in a bid to grab the chance, lunged forward.

Smith’s attempt to claim the catch saw the ball deflect towards Marnus Labuschagne at fourth slip, who managed to complete the catch. The Australian team erupted in celebration, and Smith seemed convinced he had scooped the ball cleanly, immediately signalling to the umpire for a review.

However, after a tense series of replays, the TV umpire ruled the decision in Kohli’s favor. Despite Smith’s confident assertion that he had grabbed the ball cleanly, the third umpire concluded that the ball had touched the ground before being deflected towards Labuschagne. Kohli, who had narrowly avoided a golden duck, showed visible relief, breaking into a wry smile as he walked back to his crease.

However, even as the session ended with India losing three wickets for 57, Smith was adamant that the catch was cleanly taken. During a chat with cricket.com.au, Smith said, “100%. No denying it whatsoever,” when asked if he believed Kohli was out.

Watch:

It was a rare moment of fortune for India, who had already lost two early wickets, and the reprieve seemed to ignite some hope in the team’s camp. However, Kohli's innings didn't last long as the batter failed to convert the chance; he was dismissed early in the second session, falling once again to the delivery outside the off-stump.

It was Boland, eventually, who picked his wicket, pitching the delivery wide outside the off-stump; Kohli, in an attempt to push at the ball, nicked the delivery for the slip fielder Beau Webster.