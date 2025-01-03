Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'No denying it whatsoever': Smith strongly disagrees with 3rd umpire's call after Virat Kohli survives first-ball duck

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 03, 2025 08:48 AM IST

Steve Smith claimed Virat Kohli's catch was clean, as the Indian batter survived a golden duck in Sydney.

The first day of the fifth Test between India and Australia witnessed a dramatic moment involving Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, which left fans on the edge of their seats. Kohli, on the very first ball he faced, survived a scare and was handed a luck reprieve in Sydney.

Steve Smith reacts to Virat Kohli's catch being dismissed as not out(X)
Steve Smith reacts to Virat Kohli's catch being dismissed as not out(X)

Scott Boland bowled a short of a good length delivery, pitching it around off stump. Kohli, attempting to push at the ball, got a thick outside edge that flew toward second slip, where Steve Smith, in a bid to grab the chance, lunged forward.

Smith’s attempt to claim the catch saw the ball deflect towards Marnus Labuschagne at fourth slip, who managed to complete the catch. The Australian team erupted in celebration, and Smith seemed convinced he had scooped the ball cleanly, immediately signalling to the umpire for a review.

However, after a tense series of replays, the TV umpire ruled the decision in Kohli’s favor. Despite Smith’s confident assertion that he had grabbed the ball cleanly, the third umpire concluded that the ball had touched the ground before being deflected towards Labuschagne. Kohli, who had narrowly avoided a golden duck, showed visible relief, breaking into a wry smile as he walked back to his crease.

However, even as the session ended with India losing three wickets for 57, Smith was adamant that the catch was cleanly taken. During a chat with cricket.com.au, Smith said, “100%. No denying it whatsoever,” when asked if he believed Kohli was out.

Watch:

It was a rare moment of fortune for India, who had already lost two early wickets, and the reprieve seemed to ignite some hope in the team’s camp. However, Kohli's innings didn't last long as the batter failed to convert the chance; he was dismissed early in the second session, falling once again to the delivery outside the off-stump.

It was Boland, eventually, who picked his wicket, pitching the delivery wide outside the off-stump; Kohli, in an attempt to push at the ball, nicked the delivery for the slip fielder Beau Webster.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On