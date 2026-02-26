No dew at Chepauk for India-Zimbabwe clash as US-imported chemical deployed; BCCI eyes knockout, IPL rollout: Report

Dew hasn’t been much of a factor in evening matches at the 2026 T20 World Cup so far. But with temperatures soaring in Chennai this week, it could become a concern at the venue where India take on Zimbabwe in a must-win Super 8 clash. However, according to a report in The Indian Express, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association already has a solution in place. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir checks the pitch before the start of the team's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 match (Sportz Asia)

When the Chepauk outfield was relaid ahead of the tournament, the TNCA reportedly imported ‘Dew Cure’, a chemical from the United States that is commonly used at Major League Baseball venues.

In preparation for the crucial encounter, the ground staff mixed the chemical with water and sprayed it on the outfield on the two days leading up to the match. The process is set to be repeated on Thursday afternoon to ensure dew is not a factor during the game.

“Once Dew Cure is sprayed, it ensures there is no moisture on the grass leaves. As soon as it gets wet, it will be absorbed and the grass leaves will turn dry,” sources familiar with the process told The Indian Express.

India trained at Chepauk on both Tuesday and Wednesday, and the report added that the team management was satisfied with the dew-free conditions.

The BCCI is also likely to deploy the method for the semifinals and final, although there has been no official confirmation. It could even be rolled out across IPL 2026 venues, given how heavily dew has influenced T20 results in recent years.

Interestingly, Chepauk has also produced an uncharacteristic surface this tournament. Traditionally known to assist spinners, it has played like a batting paradise, offering little support to pacers in terms of both wickets and control. It remains to be seen what combination India opt for with a semifinal spot on the line.