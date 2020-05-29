No Dhoni, only two Indians in JP Duminy’s all-time IPL XI

Updated: May 29, 2020 22:17 IST

There is still no guarantee of the IPL’s 13th edition taking place this year. The Covid-19 pandemic could very well make 2020 the first year without IPL since the tournament’s inception in 2008. As per the latest updates, there is a possibility of IPL being held in October if ICC decides to postpone the T20 World Cup slated to take place in Australia. In the last ICC meeting on May 28, the decision was deferred till June 10.

Meanwhile, former South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy, like many other cricketers, has been busy with a lot of social media activities. The left-hander recently picked his all-time IPL XI in ‘The Super Over Podcast’. But the South African did not follow IPL’s four foreigners and seven Indians rule.

His team had nine overseas cricketers and only two Indians.

Duminy picked West Indian talisman Chris Gayle, who still holds the record for the highest individual score (175) and most sixes record in the IPL, as his first opener. Gayle, who did most of the destruction for Royal Challengers Bangalore, is currently a part of the Kings XI Punjab squad.

Duminy surprised a few by picking Australia’s Adam Gilchrist as Gayle’s opening partner. Gilchrist was instrumental in Deccan Chargers’ maiden title win in 2009 IPL.

In Duminy’s team, IPL’s most successful captain Rohit Sharma was picked as the No.3 batsman. Rohit has 4898 runs – the third most – in 188 IPL matches.

IPL’s highest run-scorer Virat Kohli was picked as the No.4 batsman by Duminy. Kohli, despite not winning a single IPL for RCB, was also named the captain of Duminy’s team.

South Africa’s AB de Villiers, who has scored 4395 runs in 154 IPL matches, was named as the pillar of Duminy’s team’s middle-order.

The No.6 and 7 spots belonged to powerful West Indian all-rounders Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell.

There was no place for the likes of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina in Duminy’s all-time IPL XI.

Duminy picked Australia’s Brett Lee and IPL’s highest wicket-taker Lasith Malinga (170 wickets in 122 matches) as his two pacers.

He went ahead with legendary Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who has 63 scalps in his 66 IPL games and South African leggie Imran Tahir, as his two specialist spinners. Tahir has 79 wickets in 55 matches in the IPL.

JP Duminy’s all-time IPL XI: Chris Gayle, Adam Gilchrist, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Lasith Malinga, Imran Tahir