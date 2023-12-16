No Dravid or Laxman as India head coach for South Africa ODIs, surprise replacement named: Report

Rahul Dravid is unlikely to be the coach of the Indian side in the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa starting Sunday. According to Cricbuzz, India's head coach will instead, oversee the preparations for the two-match Test series by joining the red-ball squad. Dravid will keep an eye on the proceedings of a three-day match inter-squad match starting December 20 in Pretoria. It will be the second tour game of the Indian side and is likely to feature some regular members of the Test team like captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin - all of whom will be returning for the first time since the World Cup 2023 final. India's coach Rahul Dravid(AFP)

Not only Dravid but his entire support staff comprising batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach T Dilip won't take any part in the three-match ODI series that coincides with the red-ball inter-squad match. The three ODIs will be played on the 17th, 19th and 21st while the first Test begins on the 26th.

The decision has been made keeping an eye on India's long wait for a maiden Test series win in South Africa. In India's last attempt in 2021-22, which incidentally, was Dravd's first full assignment as India's head coach, lost 1-2 despite winning the first Test.

Dravid, who rejoined as the head coach in the T20 series that ended 1-1, is set to put more emphasis on the shortest and longest format for now. With the T20 World Cup slated to be played in June this year and the third cycle of the World Test Championship going on, it only makes sense to focus on these two formats, at least for this year, where ODI matches are scarce for Team India.

Who will be India's head coach in place of Dravid South Africa ODIs?

Interestingly, it won't be VVS Laxman who will replace Dravid as India's head coach for the ODI series. Laxman, the current head of India's National Cricket Academy (NCA) has filled in for his former teammate whenever he took a break from national duties but this time, it will be former batter Sitanshu Kotak. He is also a member of the NCA support staff and recently worked as the batting coach of the senior Indian side in the five-match T20I series against Australia.

Kotak is already in South Africa as the coach of the India A side. He will be accompanied by other India A coaches Ajay Ratra (fielding) and Rajib Dutta (bowling).

The report also adds that Kohli, Ashwin, Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, and Harshit Rana (part of the A team) departed for South Africa on Friday. Captain Rohit was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday night. There is no official update on pacer Mohammed Shami's availability for the Test series. He was named in the Test squad provisionally.

The two Tests will be played in Centurion and Cape Town. After the South Africa tour, India will play three T20Is against Afghanistan at home followed by a five-match Test series against England.