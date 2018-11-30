No extension for Ramesh Powar as BCCI invites applications for women’s team coach’s position

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked interested candidates to submit their applications for the post of the Indian women’s cricket team’s head coach. As a result, it became clear that the contract of the current interim coach Ramesh Powar will not be extended beyond November 30.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would like to call upon interested candidates to apply for the position of ‘Head Coach – Team India (Senior Women)’,” BCCI posted on its website.

The interview of the shortlisted candidates will be held on Thursday, 20th December, 2018 at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

Powar was appointed in August after Tushar Arothe quit following differences with the senior players over training methods. After Powar’s departure, it remains to be seen how T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur and ODI captain Mithali bury their differences.

The feud between senior India woman cricketer Mithali Raj and Ramesh Powar is heading towards an end without any intervention from the administrators with the coach’s three-month interim tenure ending on Friday.

Raj, the highest run scorer in the women’s international game and still India’s one-day captain, was left out of the squad for last week’s semi-final loss to England, triggering a high-profile row with team staff.

Coach Ramesh Powar blasted the veteran batswoman for “blackmailing” officials, amid reports she had demanded to choose her own batting position earlier in the tournament.

Raj sent a fiery letter to India’s cricket board singling out Powar and other officials, accusing them of bias and claiming they were trying to destroy her career.

Powar briefed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday about the behind-the-scenes tumult at the T20 tournament.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 18:27 IST