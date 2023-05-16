Home / Cricket / 'No fault of Bhuvi but...': Bishop raises toast to 'outstanding, Siraj-like' India pacer with 'break the back' remark

'No fault of Bhuvi but...': Bishop raises toast to 'outstanding, Siraj-like' India pacer with 'break the back' remark

ByHT Sports Desk
May 16, 2023 06:54 PM IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took five wickets in Sunrisers Hyderabad's match against Gujarat Titans but they ended up losing by 34 runs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar got a rare five-wicket haul, a rare event in Indian Premier League (IPL) games, in Sunrisers Hyderabad's match against Gujarat Titans. However, SRH ended up losing the match by 34 runs with Shubman Gill scoring a century and their fast bowler Mohammed Shami taking figures of 4/21.

Bhuvneshwar's major clump of wickets came towards the end of the GT innings
Bhuvneshwar's major clump of wickets came towards the end of the GT innings

Three of Shami's wickets came in the powerplay and former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop has stated that it is this that made the difference. Bhuvneshwar's wickets, on the other hand, came towards the end of the GT innings.

“He’s got 15 powerplay wickets. It tells you the value of wickets up front versus wickets at the back end," said Bishop on ESPNCricinfo. "And you look at Bhuvi (Bhuvaneshwar Kumar), and no fault of Bhuvi’s, Bhuvi was excellent with 4 wickets in the back end, but Shami bowls a test length, a test line and length, very well, which is what (Mohammed) Siraj, when he’s been at his best this season has been able to bowl.

“Tight on the off-stump and a little bit of that away movement from that brilliant seam position and at a good pace. It seems to hustle off the wicket more than a lot of guys. So great credit, he broke the back of that run chase up front and he’s just an outstanding bowler, particularly in the last three, four seasons,” said Bishop.

Gill's 101 off 58 balls took Gujarat Titans to a score of 188/9. Shami started off by dismissing SRH opener Anmolpreet Singh. He then dismissed the dangerous Rahul Tripathi off the first ball of the next over before getting SRH Aiden Markram out off the second ball of the fifth over. Shami then returned in the 17th over to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen, who had scored 64 off 44 balls by then. Klaasen's fall finished off the faint chances that SRH had remaining.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
mohammed shami bhuvneshwar kumar
mohammed shami bhuvneshwar kumar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out