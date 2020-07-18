e-paper
Home / Cricket / No jhaadu, no pochaa: Yuzvendra Chahal’s hilarious comment on Rohit Sharma’s Instagram post goes viral

No jhaadu, no pochaa: Yuzvendra Chahal’s hilarious comment on Rohit Sharma’s Instagram post goes viral

Opener Rohit Sharma continues to be Yuzvendra Chahal’s favourite when it comes to trolling. Chahal, who has trolled Rohit multiple times even in the past, once again posted a hilarious comment after the India opener congratulated Real Madrid for winning their 34th La Liga title.

cricket Updated: Jul 18, 2020 09:52 IST
India's Yuzvendra Chahal (L) and Rohit Sharma celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson during the first Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and India in Wellington on February 6, 2019.
India's Yuzvendra Chahal (L) and Rohit Sharma celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson during the first Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and India in Wellington on February 6, 2019. (AFP)
         

Yuzvendra Chahal’s social media posts and comments are as deceptive as his flippers and googlies. The India leg-spinner, who has of late built a reputation of being one of the most creative Indian cricketers on social media, doesn’t shy away from pulling the leg of his teammates. Opener Rohit Sharma, however, continues to be his favourite when it comes to trolling. Chahal, who has trolled Rohit multiple times even in the past, once again posted a hilarious comment after the India opener congratulated Real Madrid for winning their 34th La Liga title.

Rohit, who is also the brand ambassador of Real Madrid expressed his excitement on Instagram by posting a picture after the Spanish giants won the title. “Another title in the bag. Real Madrid truly came together as a team during these tough times. Congratulations! Finally some good news in a year that is severely lacking any,” Rohit wrote.

Chahal in a witty manner said that the real reason behind Rohit’s excitement is that he doesn’t have to the household chores.

“True Reason behind this smile is aaj ghar ka kaam nahi karna padhega no jhaadu no pochaa phew @rohitsharma45,” commented Chahal on Rohit’s post.

Hindustantimes

Real Madrid had defeated Villarreal by 2-1 to secure their 10th straight win with the help of Karim Benzema’s brace.

Both Rohit, Chahal and all the other top Indian cricketers have been forced to stay away from cricket and restrict their training to fitness and basic outdoor drills because of the Covid-19 pandemic, would be hoping that cricket returns as soon as possible.

India’s limited overs home series against South Africa was postponed midway and two away series against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka were cancelled due to the pandemic. If the T20 World Cup in Australia in October is postponed then the Australia tour in December this year will mark the return of cricket for Virat Kohli and Co.

