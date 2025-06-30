No Jofra Archer as England name unchanged playing XI for Edgbaston Test against India

Jofra Archer needs to wait for his chance as he has been left out of England's playing XI for the second Test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Ben Stokes and co named an unchanged playing XI for the second Test of the five-match series on Monday. The right-arm speedster was added to England's squad for the second Test last week, and there were indications that Archer would play the contest, but it is not the case. England have named an unchanged playing XI for the second Test against India. Jofra Archer needs to wait for his chance. (REUTERS)

Archer did not join England's squad for the training session on Monday due to a family emergency. However, he is expected to link up with the team on Tuesday, on the eve of the second Test.

“England Men’s fast bowler Jofra Archer will not be joining the England Test squad for today’s training session at Edgbaston, Monday 30 June, due to a family emergency,” the ECB said in an official statement.

“He is expected to rejoin the squad tomorrow, Tuesday, ahead of the Rothesay second Test at Edgbaston, which begins on Wednesday against India,” he added.

This is the first time in four years that Archer has been included in England's Test squad. The England think-tank got the pacer to play County Championship for Sussex, and after he got some miles behind his legs, he was drafted into the Test squad.

Archer last played for England in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy, where the side crashed out of the tournament in the group stage. The pacer has so far played 13 Tests for the Three Lions, claiming 42 wickets at an average of 31.

England lead series against India

The hosts gained a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after winning the Headingley Test by five wickets. England chased down 371 after Ben Duckett played a knock of 149 in the second innings.

Joe Root and Jamie Smith took the hosts over the line after England lost five wickets in quick succession. For India, Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless in the second innings. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley broke the back of the chase by putting on 188 runs for the opening wicket.

India became the first team in the sport's history to lose a Test despite having five individual hundreds.

England playing XI for the 2nd Test: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes ©, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir.