Nasser Hussain questions logic behind Jofra Archer's return vs India for 2nd Test, fires ominous warning for Ben Stokes

Jofra Archer made a long-awaited return to England's Test squad, ending a four-year exile marked by persistent injuries and lengthy rehab spells. The pacer, who last played a Test in 2021, has been included in England's 16-member squad for the second Test against India at Edgbaston, starting July 2. Jofra Archer returns to England's Test squad for the Edgbaston match against India(REUTERS)

The 29-year-old made his first-class return just last week for Sussex, bowling 18 overs, and now finds himself back in England's red-ball plans. While the recall is a moment of relief for fans and the team alike, questions remain over whether the decision to include Archer in the squad as early as this week is too much too soon.

"Firstly you have to say it's good news for Archer and England in that Jof must have been through so much with those [elbow and back injuries], the rehab, the pain, the mental torment of continually getting injured and making comebacks, so it's great to see him back in the squad, he hasn't played a Test match for four years," former England captain Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports News.

"Fundamentally if you're an England fan you should be pleased to see Jofra Archer back in a red ball squad," Hussain added.

However, the excitement of his return is tempered by caution. Hussain argued that selecting Archer for the second Test may be premature given his recent return from injury.

"I think it's too much of a risk this week but it may have gone so well - I don't know Jofra Archer's body - it may have gone so well that they say 'we'll play you this week'. Then the problem is who do you leave out?" he said.

"I do think it is a gamble worth taking, I just don't know if it's worth taking this week. I would do it a week after at Lord's."

Why the hurry, asks Nasser

Archer's inclusion presents England with three choices, according to Hussain: keep him playing for Sussex to gain more overs, pick him for Edgbaston, or include him in the squad to observe his progress without playing him immediately.

"The problem with [playing him at Lord's] is then he'll have played three games in three weeks, that Lord's Test his third having not played for four years," Hussain pointed out. "What is the hurry when we've waited so long? Why not wait another week just to make sure?"

England will have one eye on the long term, including the Ashes and upcoming tours. “Bowling fast is hard work and it is a risk. It's a risk they're willing to take and I think they have to take before the winter, they have to find out can Jofra get through maybe two of these next four Test matches.”