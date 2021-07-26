'No long hairs, stay away from social media': Bengal U-23 coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla's 'strict rules' for wards

Former India cricketer and Bengal skipper Laxmi Ratan Shukla on Monday started his journey as an Under-23 coach with a fitness camp in Kolkata. To begin with, he put some strict rules for his wards to follow which includes ‘staying away from social media’ and ‘no long hairs allowed’.

Shukla, who had played three ODIs for India, is regarded as a domestic cricket stalwart for Bengal. Back in 2016, he had joined Trinamool Congress and was a minister of state, youth affairs and sports until January this year. However, just before the last Assembly Polls, he stepped down from the post and quit politics to concentrate on cricket and returned as Bengal U-23 coach.

“I have told the boys not to post anything on social media. They have to maintain decorum and discipline. The fitness camp, which lasted for over four hours, had 60 cricketers, who were divided into groups and came in batches for their training.

“Those with long hair will need to pay a visit to the saloons immediately. Thirdly they will have to learn Bengali for team bonding,” Shukla was quoted by PTI as saying.

“The supply line from junior to senior team is very important and that's why I have chosen to work with the junior cricketers. I want to see more cricketers coming up from the districts for both boys and girls. CAB is very serious about the district games as well as the club games and the association is doing everything they can for the progress,” he added.

The former India cricketer said his job is to ensure that more Bengal players make it to the national team.

“Now we have to recognize the talents from the districts, keep our eyes open for young talents from every corner of the state. I will make sure during the sessions that the players are putting in efforts, the result will follow.

I am not a coach; I am a guide who is here to help the players. To see more Bengal players in the national team is a wish I have as a cricketer,” Shukla said further.

Bowling coach Shib Shankar Paul and strength and conditioning coach Sabir Ali also made sure that everything went smoothly. Chairman of senior selectors Subhomoy Das also visited the camp.

(With PTI Inputs)