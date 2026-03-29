No MS Dhoni, no problem: Why CSK might gain from the setback and how their new-look line-up could shape

MS Dhoni, widely expected to play his final season in the Indian Premier League after a journey that began in 2008, is reportedly set to miss the first six matches for Chennai Super Kings in the 2026 edition. The 44-year-old, whose workload has been carefully managed in recent seasons due to persistent fitness concerns, is likely to remain sidelined until the end of April. MS Dhoni during the Chennai Super Kings' ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Sunday, March 22 (PTI)

According to a report in The Times of India, Dhoni, who had begun preparations for the season nearly a month ago, sustained a calf strain during training. The injury is expected to keep him out of action for at least three weeks, with a possible return pencilled in for the final week of April, subject to recovery.

What will CSK look like without Dhoni? Dhoni’s absence, while significant, could also serve as a turning point for Chennai. The franchise, which has long relied on experience and continuity, appears to be gradually entering a new phase. Having fallen short of their usual standards over the past two seasons, CSK made a conscious shift in strategy ahead of IPL 2026, focusing more on youth and fresh talent.

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In Dhoni’s absence, Sanju Samson, who made a high-profile move from Rajasthan Royals ahead of last year’s auction, will take over wicketkeeping duties. He is also expected to open the batting alongside captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, signalling a clear shift in the team’s approach at the top.

Meanwhile, the two big-money signings, Karthik Sharma and Prashant Veer, could be tasked with handling finishing responsibilities. Veer has been brought in as a like-for-like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, while Karthik has built a reputation for his power-hitting in the domestic circuit.

Probable CSK XII: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Karthik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Matt Henry, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj.

Chennai will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Monday. With Dhoni reportedly continuing his rehabilitation in Chennai and not travelling with the squad, the season opener could offer the first real glimpse into life beyond the franchise icon.