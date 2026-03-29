Mumbai Indians '300 not out': Inside the rise of IPL's most decorated powerhouse

Mumbai Indians, on Sunday, will become the first T20 franchise team in the history of the format to appear in 300 matches. Led by Hardik Pandya, Mumbai will achieve the feat when they take the field in their 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) opener against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. It will be the second game of the season, which began with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) kicking off their title defence with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Bengaluru. MI will face KKR on Sunday at the Wankhede (PTI)

Where do MI stand in the all-time list? Mumbai Indians will become just the third team in history to feature in 300 T20 matches, after English county club Somerset (303), the first to reach the milestone, and Pakistan (303), who got there during the T20 World Cup earlier this month.

Among IPL teams, RCB are the closest to MI’s tally, currently on 287 matches, and are likely to become the second franchise to the landmark by the end of the season.

Breaking down MI’s ‘300 not out’ Mumbai Indians’ 299 appearances span two T20 competitions, the IPL and the now-defunct Champions League T20 (CLT20). In the latter, MI played 22 matches, the second-most after Chennai Super Kings (24).

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Although they won 11 and lost nine, with a win-loss ratio of 1.2 placing them mid-table among teams with at least 10 matches, MI remain one of the most successful sides in the competition, winning two titles (2011 and 2013), joint-most alongside CSK.

The remaining 277 matches came in the IPL, the most by any team. Mumbai have won 151 and lost 122, giving them a win-loss ratio of 1.23, second only to CSK (1.31) among teams with at least 100 matches.

Just like in CLT20, MI and CSK are the most decorated teams in IPL history, with five titles each. Mumbai’s triumphs came in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Mumbai, one of the original IPL franchises, have featured in all 19 seasons so far. They have made the playoffs 11 times, second only to CSK (12). Across those campaigns, MI have played 22 playoff matches (second-most after CSK’s 26), winning 14, with a win-loss ratio of 1.75, third-best among teams with at least 10 playoff games.

Of those 11 playoff appearances, Mumbai have reached six finals, losing only once, to CSK in 2010.

Under Rohit Sharma came MI’s golden era In the first five seasons, Mumbai often struggled to go the distance. They reached the playoffs three times, including the 2010 final, but fell short of the title. Their only major success in that period was the 2011 CLT20 triumph under Harbhajan Singh.

The turning point came midway through the 2013 season, when Ricky Ponting stepped down as captain and handed over the reins to Rohit Sharma.

What followed was a dynasty.

Mumbai won seven of their next nine matches that season, qualified for the playoffs, and despite losing Qualifier 1, bounced back to defeat CSK in the final to lift their maiden IPL title.

That victory sparked a golden run. Between 2013 and 2020, MI became the most dominant side in IPL history.

Under Rohit, Mumbai won 87 matches in 158 games, the most by any team in that period. CSK, led by MS Dhoni, were second with 77 wins in 127 matches.

More importantly, Mumbai clinched five IPL titles during Rohit’s reign, compared to CSK’s three, and maintained a flawless record in IPL finals during that phase.

Their last title came in 2020, making them the first team to win five IPL trophies and only the second to successfully defend their title.

Rohit led the side until 2023, after which the franchise transitioned leadership to Hardik Pandya, marking the beginning of a new chapter after one of the most successful eras in T20 franchise history.