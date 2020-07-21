e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘No objection if Sourav Ganguly is allowed to continue as BCCI president’

‘No objection if Sourav Ganguly is allowed to continue as BCCI president’

cricket Updated: Jul 21, 2020 22:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Verma reasoned that the duo of Ganguly and Shah is needed for the board’s stability.
Verma reasoned that the duo of Ganguly and Shah is needed for the board’s stability.(Getty Images)
         

IPL spot-fixing case petitioner Aditya Verma on Tuesday said his lawyers “won’t oppose” a cooling-off period waiver for BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary when the matter is heard in the Supreme Court. The apex court is set to hear on Wednesday a BCCI plea to modify its constitution and enable the duo of Ganguly and Shah to stay on in their positions instead of going on a mandatory cooling-off period.

Cricket Association of Bihar secretary Verma is the original petitioner in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal, which led to the apex court forming the Lodha Panel, which recommended sweeping constitutional reforms in the world’s richest cricket board. According to the BCCI’s new constitution, a cooling-off period of three years is mandatory after serving for six years as an office-bearer in either a state association or the Board.

Ganguly and Shah took charge of the BCCI last October with only nine months left for their cumulative six years in the state and national unit to get completed. Verma reasoned that the duo of Ganguly and Shah is needed for the board’s stability.

“I have always maintained that Sourav Ganguly is the best man to lead BCCI. I believe Dada and Jay Shah should get a full term to again stabilise BCCI,” Verma told PTI. “Therefore, on behalf of CAB, I will not have an objection if Dada is allowed to continue as BCCI president. Out of his nine months, four months have already been lost due to coronavirus and any administrator needs time to implement plans and policies,” he added.

Ganguly completes his six years by the end of this month while Shah is understood to have completed it. The former India captain earlier held positions in the Cricket Association of Bengal while Shah was a joint secretary in the Gujarat Cricket Association.

