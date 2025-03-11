‘No office bearer was available’: ICC breaks silence on PCB's absence from Champions Trophy closing ceremony

Even amongst the celebrations of the Indian national team after they sealed victory in the ICC Champions Trophy, there was a tinge of controversy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as fans noticed the absence of Pakistan Cricket Board representatives at the trophy ceremony, despite Pakistan being the hosts of the event. ICC Chairman Jay Shah (L) presents the winning trophy to India's captain Rohit Sharma at the end of the ICC Champions Trophy.(AFP)

With the tournament already having been in the shadow of a ferocious back-and-forth between the PCB and the BCCI, fans took notice of how all three representatives at the presentation ceremony were Indian — former BCCI chair turned ICC president Jay Shah, current BCCI president Roger Binny, and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

With many wondering why there was no PCB representation at the ceremony, an ICC spokesperson clarified that no PCB office-bearer was in attendance in Dubai, and were therefore unable to be at the presentation. This included PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also holds the position of minister of the interior for the Pakistan government.

"Mr Naqvi was unavailable and didn’t travel. As per understanding, only office bearers can be called for trophy presentation, so from PCB no office bearer was available for the same,” explained the ICC spokesperson, while speaking to India Today.

PCB set to contact ICC regarding absence of representatives

While Pakistan were the hosts of the tournament, all of India’s matches were played in Dubai due to safety concerns around Indian players and personnel travelling to Pakistan. This meant that the final, originally slated for Lahore, had to be played at the DICS as well.

Earlier, a PTI report had claimed that PCB CEO Faisal Hasnain was present in Dubai during the time of the ceremony, but was not asked to attend the match or be a part of the trophy ceremony, despite Pakistan’s status as sole hosts. The report also mentioned that the PCB would contact the ICC due to a miscommunication regarding this situation.

"PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi didn't go to Dubai because of prior commitments as federal minister for interior but the PCB CEO was sent to represent Pakistan at the final and closing presentation," stated the source to PTI.

Ultimately, India’s players received the iconic white jackets for their triumph in the Champions Trophy, captain Rohit Sharma winning player of the match for his 76 in a successful chase of 254 against New Zealand.