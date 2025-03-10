'Even when I got out today': Rohit Sharma gives special shoutout to India's 'silent hero' for always soaking pressure

India emerged triumphant in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy, successfully chasing down 254 against New Zealand to bring home the first ODI trophy for the team since 2013. It was a dominant and memorable campaign for the Indian team, winning five games in a row with some clinical performances. Rohit Sharma hails India's 'silent hero' in the Champions Trophy 2025 campaign (ICC- X)

One of the key performers for India throughout was Shreyas Iyer, who finished the tournament as the team’s highest scorer with 243 runs at an average of 48.50. While Iyer top-scored with 79, his consistency of runs was remarkable in the middle order, with the Mumbai batter becoming the template for what a number four batter in ODIs should look like.

Iyer’s consistency and dependability didn’t go unnoticed for the senior figures in the team, with skipper Rohit Sharma crediting him and praising his significance to this team through the campaign in Dubai.

“Shreyas Iyer was the silent hero for us. He was very crucial in the middle order. Even when I got out today, he played a crucial innings and made a partnership with Axar,” said Rohit in his press conference.

Iyer scored 48 against the Kiwis, steadying the ship and ensuring India didn’t play themselves into trouble after a fantastic start. Iyer had played a similar role scoring a half-century in the chase against Pakistan, as well as in the chase against Australia in the semifinal, while rescuing India from 30-3 against New Zealand in the group stages.

“He stitched the partnerships with all the batters who were batting with him. That semi-final against Australia with him and Virat at that point was very important,” said Rohit, crediting his domestic and international teammate.

Iyer reflects on clutch performances

Iyer’s tournament continues his strong form in ODI cricket, where he seems to have become an undroppable player in the middle order despite reportedly being on the fringe of the team during the bilateral series against England in the lead-up. This is now two excellent ODI tournaments in a row for Iyer, with an IPL title as captain for KKR sandwiched between them.

The 30-year-old also spoke about how he enjoys such situations while batting when interviewed on-pitch after the conclusion of the match.

“To be honest, I love to bat under pressure. I thrive under pressure, and I really like that challenge,” explained Iyer. “I always want to get a big one, but if you can contribute enough for your team and it leads up to a victory, that's more than enough for me.”

Iyer will now return as the captain of the Punjab Kings, and attempt to live up to being one of the most expensive players in the history of the IPL, with his first ICC winner’s medal around his neck.