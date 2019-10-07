‘No one in Manchester is tough’: Kevin Pietersen trolls Yuvraj Singh as United woes continues

cricket

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 14:26 IST

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Monday had a little fun of his own at the expense of football club Manchester United. The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer led side lost 1-0 to Newcastle United on Sunday, going down to the 12th position in the Premier League table, with just nine points in eight games. Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh, who is known to be a Manchester United fan tweeted in support of his club.

Also read: Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career

“Tough times don’t last ! Tough men do !!! @ManUtd,” the 38-year-old wrote in a tweet. In reply to Yuvraj’s tweet, Pietersen, who is known to be a supporter of rival club Chelsea, wrote: “No one in Manchester is tough!”

No one in Manchester is tough! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 7, 2019

Earlier in August, Yuvraj had trolled Pietersen after United thrashed Chelsea 4-0. In a tweet, Yuvraj wrote: “Hey mr @KP24 very quiet today all ok 😄 @ManUtd.”

Also read:

Newcastle teenager Matthew Longstaff added to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s problems as he marked his Premier League debut with the superb strike that sealed a shock 1-0 win over woeful Manchester United on Sunday. Solskjaer’s side paid the price for their latest lethargic display as Longstaff bagged his first goal for Newcastle in the second half at St James’ Park.

United are languishing just two points above the relegation zone in 12th place after their third successive league game without a win.

Also read: Team India report card - Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin star in Vizag win

This was a wretched display from United, especially given the paucity of the opposition provided by a Newcastle team who had fared even worse in the opening weeks of the season.

Alarmingly, United’s only victory in their last five matches in all competitions came on penalties against minnows Rochdale in the League Cup.

While it is surely too soon for Solskjaer to face the sack, the beleaguered United manager goes into the international break knowing results must improve quickly.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 14:26 IST