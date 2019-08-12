Yuvraj Singh trolls Kevin Pietersen after Manchester United thump Chelsea

cricket

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh poked fun at Kevin Pietersen after Manchester United beat Chelsea in their opening match of the Premier League 2019/20. Pietersen, who is a Chelsea fan, is very active on Twitter and hence, this message from Yuvraj was a sarcastic jibe. Yuvraj, a Manchester United fan, tweeted to Pietersen on Monday asking why he was quiet.

“Hey Mr @KP24 very quiet today all ok, @ManUtd,” he tweeted.

Hey mr @KP24 very quiet today all ok 😄 @ManUtd — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 12, 2019

Manchester United outclassed Chelsea 4-0 on Sunday thanks to Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James, who scored for the club.

Rashford registered two goals (18th minute and 67th minute) whereas Martial and James scored goals in the 65th and 81st minute, respectively.

This is not the first time Yuvraj and Pietersen have locked horns over a football game.

Earlier this year, the cricketers were at loggerheads over Manchester United’s performance, with Pietersen asserting that Manchester United is the second-best team, and Manchester City the best.

“Bloody hell, by reading Twitter it would suggest that @ManUtd are winning the Premier League & just won the Champions League. They’re not even in the top 4 & you are the SECOND best team in Manchester! Will people just SHUT IT,” Pietersen had tweeted.

To this tweet, Yuvraj had replied, “You should be used to the media by now Kp some kind of truth always hurts @ManUtd, go United”.

This did not end here. Pietersen went onto to ask “pie-chucker” Yuvraj who the best team in Manchester was, to which he had said, “Haha well depends r we looking at a current form or counting no of championships”.

