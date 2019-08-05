Yuvraj Singh pulls off brilliant juggling catch in Canada Global T20 League - Watch

cricket

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:53 IST

Yuvraj Singh has been enjoying a brilliant run of form in the ongoing Canada Global T20 League and he continued his momentum in the tournament with a brilliant juggling catch during the match between Toronto Nationals and Montreal Tigers. The Nationals captain, who is well known for his fielding, showed off his juggling act to take a catch to dismiss Lendl Simmons. The ball was hit straight to him at mid-off and he showed great skill in balancing the ball three times before finishing the catch. Nationals went on to win the match by four wickets.

However, it was not all good news for the former India cricketer as he was forced to retire hurt due to backache.

Earlier, Yuvraj turned back the clock as he slammed 51 off just 22 balls against Brampton Wolves with the help of five sixes.Yuvraj, who walked in at No.4, was at his aggressive best as he dominated the bowlers and with the help of three fours and five sixes, he was able to score his first half century of the tournament.

In the previous match,Yuvraj showed glimpses of his glory days while playing an important role in his side’s victory over Edmonton Royals by two wickets. Chasing 192 in a 19-over game - curtailed because of rain - Nationals had a poor start after losing both their openers for 29.

Yuvraj Singh then got together with South Africa’s wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen to provide stability to their chase. The duo put together a 56-run stand for the third wicket in quick time to bring Toronto Nationals chase back on track. Yuvraj hit three sixes and three fours in his knock of 35 runs off just 21 balls, but as soon as he started to look at his flourishing best, he was sent back to the pavilion by Ben Cutting.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 16:48 IST