No possibility of ODI series against Sri Lanka being rescheduled: BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury has said that there is no possibility of the ODI series against Sri Lanka being rescheduled.

The three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is slated to begin on May 23 and all the three ODIs will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

"This is definitely a challenge. We are trying to work with the government protocol to bring the crew. We are also looking at other options. We might bring crew from other countries where cricket is being currently played," ESPNcricinfo quoted Chowdhury as saying.

"There is no possibility of the series being rescheduled. Of course there are challenges. We have the green signal about the cricketers from Sri Lanka. We are hopeful that they can join training within a day or two after testing negative," he added.

It is not yet clear whether Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman will have to do a 14-day quarantine after arriving in Bangladesh from India. Shakib has cleared the first of multiple Covid-19 tests with a negative result while Rahman awaits his result.

"We are working step by step. Those coming from India have a different, more difficult protocol. We are hopeful of hearing a good result. One has to keep in mind that we are not getting any special privilege. International cricket has a different protocol during these times. Generally a person who arrives in a passenger aircraft has to do one test and follow the government protocol. They don't have to do another test," said Chowdhury.

"Those taking part in sporting events have to follow a particular protocol, take those tests at the prescribed time. They can only take part when they are negative in those tests. It is not the same protocol for general people," he added.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh recently played a two-match Test series, which was won by the former. Sri Lanka had defeated Bangladesh by 209 runs in the second Test, while the first ended in a draw.

