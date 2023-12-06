close_game
News / Cricket / No power in my locality for more than 30 hours: Ashwin as Cyclone Michaung batters Chennai

No power in my locality for more than 30 hours: Ashwin as Cyclone Michaung batters Chennai

PTI |
Dec 06, 2023 10:08 AM IST

Chennai, Dec 6 (PTI) Senior India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin highlighted the challenging conditions people of Chennai are braving due to Cyclone Michaung, revealing that his own locality was dealing with a power outage that extended over 30 hours.

Cyclone Michaung has wreaked havoc in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states. Chennai witnessed some respite as rain stopped on Tuesday but the Tamil Nadu state capital struggled to cope with large scale water logging, power cuts and disruption in mobile networks

"No power in my locality for more than 30 hours too. Guess that's the case in many places. Not Sure what options we have #ChennaiFloods," Ashwin posted on 'X', formerly twitter on Tuesday.

Ashwin, who is a resident of Chennai, has been posting and sharing several video clips of the water logged city on 'X'.

"Hang tight for another day everyone Even if the rain stops, recovery is going to take a while. #ChennaiRains2023 #Michaung," the spinner had posted on Monday, while sharing a video of a damaged road.

At least 16 people have lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu. Personnel on fishing boats and farm tractors have been engaged in rescuing stranded people in the city.

