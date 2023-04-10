No pressure: Big-money buy Cameron Green bides his time

Cameron Green is what one would describe as a gentle giant. While he’s a towering presence at 6 feet 5 inches, he is soft-spoken and in control of his emotions on the field. It is a useful character trait to have as the 23-year-old comes to terms with a burgeoning career trajectory. Mumbai Indian's Cameron Green during a practice session (PTI)

An emerging star for Australia in all formats, he is also the second-most expensive player in IPL history after five-time champions Mumbai Indians — the league’s most successful team — acquired his services for ₹17.5 crore. If that wasn’t enough pressure, he has come into the team after the retirement of West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard. Those are big shoes to fill literally and figuratively.

Green has had a modest beginning, scoring 5 and 12 against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings respectively. With the ball, he has taken one wicket in five overs at an economy of ten.

But Green says he isn’t affected by the pressure of the price tag or the responsibility of fulfilling Pollard’s role.

“Definitely no pressure at all. After the conversations I have had with the support staff and people higher up, there’s really no pressure at all. It’s just about enjoying my cricket. It’s about enjoying the experience of the IPL. Obviously, it is my first time. It might take a little bit of time for me to adjust to it. But there’s no pressure,” Green said ahead of Mumbai’s match against Delhi Capitals at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground on Tuesday.

In his young international career, Green has ably handled the weight of expectations on his shoulders. The spotlight is only going to intensify as Australia get ready for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India in June and the Ashes thereafter. He will also have to preserve his body given his demanding role as an all-rounder. Even as the subject of workload management dominates Indian cricket, Green made it clear that he has no restrictions from Cricket Australia (CA).

“It is a big year for Australia. The first step is to accept it's going to be a big year. But there is no load management. I have the all-clear for the whole of the IPL. Fortunately, it’s just four overs. The body is feeling really good at the moment,” he said.

While Green has experience of Indian conditions with the Australian team, playing in the IPL can be a different ball game. The all-rounder, though, is finding the pitches to his liking. “The conditions have been very similar to what I have experienced before (with Australia). It is what I was expecting really.... beautiful batting wickets and really quick outfields,” he said.

He also has the benefit of accessing the wealth of knowledge available in the Mumbai Indians dugout, especially from Sachin Tendulkar. “Whenever Sachin talks, you listen to him. In white-ball cricket, he was telling me that opening my bat face slightly will potentially allow me to access balls on the off-side. That was basically the conversation I had with him.”

