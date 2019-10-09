‘No reason to go beyond these 2 spinners,’ Anil Kumble’s suggestion to Indian team management

cricket

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 20:42 IST

Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble said it is sad that India’s premier spinner Ravichandran has to fight for his place in the Test side despite some stellar performances for his country.

Ashwin, who made a stunning comeback to the Indian Test side after almost 10 months, picked up 7 wickets in the first innings against South Africa at Visakhapatnam.

“You don’t want your premier spinner to be discussed before a Test series or a Test match, thinking about whether he’ll make it to the team. I think it’s sad but he’s showed his class. He’s the fastest to 350 Test wickets, it’s something amazing,” Kumble told Cricket Next.

Anil Kumble, did not even hesitate to term Ravichandran Ashwin an all-rounder and stated that along with Ravindra Jadeja, he can also contribute with both bat and ball. “I think Ashwin, not just as a bowler but as an all-rounder, is an asset to the team. Him and Ravindra Jadeja will give you enough armoury with the spin and can also give you solid batting performances consistently, and they’ve done that in the lower-middle order for India,” said Kumble.

India went in with just four specialist bowlers with Ashwin and Jadeja being the two spinners in the side for the first Test against South Africa and according to Kumble there is no reason for Virat Kohli and the Indian team management to tinker with that combination even in Pune. Agreeing that Kuldeep Yadav deserves his opportunities, Kumble said that India shouldn’t look beyond Ashwin and Jadeja on home conditions.

“I don’t see a reason why anyone needs to go beyond these two spinners unless there’s something else that you want to look for, or if one of them is not fully fit. I you’re considering a third spinner, then yes, Kuldeep Yadav is of course a genuine spinner, and you’d want a wrist spinner to be in your team. But having said that, Ashwin is your premier spinner and I’m certainly happy with what he’s done because you can’t stop people from discussing. But, now hopefully he would have shut them up. He’s a class act,” Kumble added.

Kumble attributed Ashwin’s success to his consistency with line and length.

“What was really satisfying was that it was a flat wicket and he knew he has to bowl consistently on one side of the pitch and on one side of the wicket. The line was consistent, the length was consistent, he kept varying his pace and trajectory and he wasn’t experimenting too much and I think playing those four or five county matches leading up to this Test match certainly came in handy,” Kumble said.

