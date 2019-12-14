‘No rich parents, straight hussle’ - Mandeep Singh deletes tweet after critcism from fans

cricket

Mandeep Singh who was named as the Punjab captain ahead of the ongoing Ranji Trophy series, led his side to a thumping victory in the opening match against Rajasthan. The right-handed batsman smashed 122 runs to help his side register a convincing 10-wicket win. Mandeep was given the man of the match for his performance.

After the match, Mandeep, who has played in IPL after Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers, took to Twitter and wrote: “No rich parents. No hand outs. No favours. Straight hustle. All day, everyday.”

After the tweet, fans started reacting negatively:

What's with this rich parents line?

Referring to @GautamGambhir or @YUVSTRONG12 🧐 — Arpit Sikka (@arpsik) December 13, 2019

I dont see rich and priveleged players making it to national team. This sport is fair to all — Milind Thakur Desai (@milind_m) December 13, 2019

What a stupid insecure statement from @mandeeps12. If you have rich parents, you cant hustle? All day, everyday is true for everyone..EVERYONE — Nishant Mishra (@NishantMishra_) December 13, 2019

The fans reaction prompted Mandeep to delete his tweet. The cricketer took to Twitter to even explain the reasons behind his tweet. In a reaction to one of the tweets, he wrote: “It was just a quote, please don’t read into it too much. My parents weren’t rich yes, but that doesn’t mean I said that rich people don’t hustle.”

Mandeep came into limelight after the 2010 Under-19 World Cup. After a spectacular performance, he managed to make it into Punjab’s Ranji team. He had his best IPL season in 2012 in which he scored 432 runs in 16 matches for KXIP, and was named as the ‘Rising Star of the tournament. Mandeep also made his international debut in 2016 against Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series in which he registered his half century.