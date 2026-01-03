No spectators allowed for Shubman Gill’s Vijay Hazare Trophy match; BCCI to deploy ‘private bouncers’: Report

Much to the disappointment of Indian cricket fans, the general public will not be allowed to attend as spectators during Shubman Gill and Punjab's Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Sikkim in Jaipur, scheduled for Saturday. Recently, even Virat Kohli played two VHT fixtures behind closed doors at the Centre of Excellence (CoE). According to reports, this is due to security concerns and a lack of adequate security arrangements. India's Shubman Gill will be in action at the Vijay Hazare Trophy.(PTI)

On Saturday, Arshdeep Singh will also be playing for Punjab in their two VHT games vs Sikkim and Goa. The match against Goa will be played at the KL Saini Stadium, and the Sikkim game will be held at a local college ground.

According to a PTI report, a BCCI source said, "The students and staff are allowed inside the premises, but there will be enough security arrangements, including private bouncers being deployed. In any case, no outsiders will be allowed inside the college premises."

"The scheduling was done much earlier. Only because of Rohit Sharma and anticipating the response, Mumbai's match had to be shifted to Sawai Man Singh Stadium from Anantam."

"Both Gill and Arshdeep were supposed to arrive by evening but prevailing weather condition in North India has led to delay of their flights. Weather permitting, they will arrive by late night," the BCCI source added.

Just like Rohit and Kohli's VHT fixtures, Gill's outing won't be broadcast either.

Gill recently received a huge setback, as he was dropped from India's T20 World Cup squad, with selectors opting to include Sanju Samson instead. Lately, Gill has been struggling, and his form has also dipped. He recently spent a week in Mohali, focusing on rehabilitation from injury. He is fully fit now and ready to return to competitive action for Punjab. He sustained the injury during a nets session in Lucknow in the T20I series vs South Africa.