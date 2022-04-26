'No target is too big. He still believes he can get team over the line': Ex-KKR star's huge praise for 'finisher' Dhoni

Talismanic MS Dhoni proved yet again that he still is among the best finishers in the business. A vintage Dhoni rolled back the years against Mumbai Indians as he smashed 16 off the last four balls from Jaydev Unadkat. The 40-year-old wicketkeeper-batter may be in the latter stage of his career, but he shows no signs of slowing down. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

The game was on a knife-edge when Dhoni smashed a six over the long-off ropes and then flicked the next delivery for a four. He followed it up with a double before finishing the game with four in the fine leg region. In a nerveless display of power-hitting, Dhoni had the DY Patil Stadium crowd on their feet.

Dhoni earned massive praise for his finishing prowess and former Australia tweaker Brad Hogg also dissected the former India skipper's inning. Hogg, who plied his trade for Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, underlined Dhoni's calculated batting approach in tense moments.

"MS Dhoni wants that particular moment. He wants it because he believes in himself. No target is too big. Whether it's 15 runs an over or 30 runs an over, he still believes that he can get his team over the line. Also the reputation, he already knows that the bowler is thinking that he is good at this role at the back end and he can win from any situation," Hogg said in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

The Australian further said Dhoni takes the game deep and tries to put pressure on the bowler in the final over.

"His scoring rate is not that high in the 18th and the 19th over. He is just working the ball around, making sure that he's got control of the run rate. It's between him and the bowler in the final over and he tries to attack the bowler in the first couple of balls. Once he does that, his reputation overrides the bowler's mind," Hogg added.

Following the heart-stopping show from Dhoni, who scored unbeaten 28 off 13 balls, Ravindra Jadeja said he had faith in his former captain's finishing skills.

"It's very good that he is still hungry. His touch is still there. And looking at it, all of us remain calm, that if he is in the middle and stays till the final over, he will win the game," said Jadeja after the game.

"We were tense but had a belief that he (Dhoni) was out there, he would finish the game and come. He has won so many games for India, in the IPL, we knew that he would finish the game."