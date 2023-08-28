'Not a wise thing to...': West Indies pace legend's warning to Jasprit Bumrah as injury comeback continues

Ace India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah returned to action during their recent tour of Ireland after a spell on the sidelines due to injury that lasted almost a year. Bumrah looked sharp in the three-match T20I series and. He is now set to come back to ODI cricket when India take on Pakistan in the opening match of the Asia Cup. Bumrah captained India to victory on his comeback(AFP)

Bumrah's comeback had been derailed a couple of times in the months that he was out of action, most notably in September last year which was also the last time he played any competitive cricket before the Ireland series. It had turned out that he had in fact not been fit enough to return to action at the time and only ended up aggravating his problems.

That didn't seem to be the case this time though as Bumrah got through the two completed matches with no issues. West Indies fast bowling Curtly Ambrose has said that Bumrah should still take it easy and not push himself too much.

“Bumrah is an asset to the Indian bowling line-up and my advice to him would be to take it a little bit slowly, don’t rush back into it or try to go flat out. When you are really comfortable, then you can go flat out. It’s not a wise thing to go flat out from ball one. You don’t want to be hurt again," Ambrose said on RevSportz.

Bumrah's comeback

Bumrah was made captain of the Indian team in Ireland which was largely made of inexperienced players. He didn't take long to get among the wickets upon return. While the first ball he bowled in the first match went for four, he got a wicket off the second and then the second last ball of that over. Bumrah had said before the series that his training before the series in India had all been oriented towards bowling 10 overs in an ODI match for the World Cup later this year.

“Jasprit Bumrah is a wonderful bowler. He is very different from any of the fast bowlers I have seen, very unorthodox, but highly effective. When you are coming back from an injury after a long layoff, it’s always concerning for the bowler. You don’t want to get injured again and in the back of your mind, you don’t want to go flat out too soon,” Ambrose said.

HT Sports Desk