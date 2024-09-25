'Not giving him status of 'Prince' wrongly': Ex-IND opener asserts Shubman Gill has in his DNA to achieve greatness

Shubman Gill continues his sublime form with the bat and slammed a magnificent century in the second innings of the Chennai Test against Bangladesh. Shubman has become an integral part of Indian cricket team in the past couple of years. The 25-year-old has also been elevated to a leadership role in white-ball cricket as he was named the vice-captain of limited-overs format after India's T20 World Cup triumph. Shubman Gill celebrates his century during Day 3 of the first test match against Bangladesh, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.(ANI)

Shubman had an incredible 2023, during which he finished the highest-run-getter across formats with 2154 runs, including 7 centuries. He also slammed the most centuries by an Indian in this decade—12, more than Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that Shubman has rightly earned the title of Prince of Indian cricket, considering his consistent performances this decade.

"Who has scored the most hundreds for Team India in this decade? It's a very interesting one. There was a tweet, and we said we never realized that. He wrote about the most hundreds for India in this decade in international cricket - Shubman Gill has 12 hundreds in 114 innings. It is absolutely phenomenal. Rohit Sharma, in the same timeframe, has played 148 knocks and scored 10 centuries. Virat Kohli has played 149 knocks and scored 10 centuries and both of them are our GOATs (greatest of all times). So Shubman Gill is going far ahead with 12 centuries. We are not giving him the status of 'Prince' wrongly," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Shubman Gill is running towards greatness

After registering a duck in the first innings, Shubman bounced back in style in the second innings against Bangladesh and scored 119 runs from 176 balls at a strike rate of 67.6. He smashed 10 fours and 4 sixes during his time on the crease.

Chopra has stated that Shubman has it in him to achieve greatness with his strong mindset and hunger to score big runs across formats.

"He has it in his DNA. I am saying this guy is running towards greatness because he feels, actually he is convinced, that if he puts his mind to matter, greatness beckons. It is a very good story for Indian cricket," he said.